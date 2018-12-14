EU Offers Ukraine Help but Holds Off on New Russia Sanctions

European Union leaders offered Ukraine more aid at a summit on Thursday after Russia's seized its ships off Crimea but calls to punish Moscow with more sanctions went unheeded for now as Berlin and Paris try to secure the release of captured sailors. The bloc's 28 national leaders, however, decided to roll over the existing economic sanctions over Crimea's 2014 annexation by Moscow and Russia's subsequent backing for rebels in east Ukraine.

There was no consensus to step up punitive measures as sought by more hawkish governments, though the bloc agreed it was "ready to adopt measures, including to strengthen further its support" to Ukraine's southern regions. In a sign of divisions on how to handle President Vladimir Putin's Russia, the text did not mention sanctions directly. But the EU offered Ukraine help for its regions suffering from curtailed trade because of Moscow's actions in the Azov Sea.

"There is no justification for the use of military force by Russia," the bloc said. The EU demanded the release of the 24 Ukrainian sailors, the return of their three vessels and free passage to all ships passing through the Kerch Strait, which controls access to the Azov Sea near Crimea.