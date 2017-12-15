EU Extends Sanctions on Russia Until July 2018

The European Union (EU) agreed on Thursday to extend its economic sanctions against Russia, introduced after the country’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The sanctions, which target Russia’s financial, energy and defense industries and limit the country’s access to EU markets, would have expired at the end of January 2018. During a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, EU leaders decided to prolong the measures for an additional six months, Reuters reported.

“[The] EU united on roll-over of economic sanctions on Russia,” European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted on Thursday.