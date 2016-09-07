EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

58 minutes ago
Police in the Siberian republic of Buryatia have detained two protesters for placards mocking Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. A small number of protesters formed a picket outside Buryat State University in the city of ...
1 day agoAre Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?
Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. In fact, the average payment has nearly reached pre-crisis levels.
5 hours agoUkraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup
2 hours agoRussian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches