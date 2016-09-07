Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
41 seconds ago EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
58 minutes ago Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev
1 hour ago Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges
World
Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches
World
Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup
World
Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise
World
Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

Sep. 07 2016 — 16:02
— Update: 16:02

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

Sep. 07 2016 — 16:02
— Update: 16:02

The European Union has extended its sanctions against Russia due to the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Travel bans and asset freezes put in place by the EU affect 146 people and 37 organizations involved in the Crimean annexation and the war in Ukraine. The sanctions had been due to expire on Sept. 15.

Among the sanctioned individuals are Russian officials and lawmakers, as well as representatives of the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions were first imposed in July of 2014, a few months after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. More than 9,500 people have been killed since war erupted in eastern Ukraine in April 2014.The move caused Russia to impose counter-sanctions against the import of Western food products.

Moscow maintains that Crimea joined Russia legally and says that the country is not involved in the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Related
Business
First American Company to Return to Crimea Since Russia Sanctions
World
Extension of Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Necessary' – Merkel
Russia
Lithuania Warns Against Easing Anti-Russian Sanctions After Brexit
Russia
EU Envoys Extend Russia Sanctions for Six Months — Reports
Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

58 minutes ago

Police in the Siberian republic of Buryatia have detained two protesters for placards mocking Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. A small number of protesters formed a picket outside Buryat State University in the city of ...

1 hour ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

1 hour ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

2 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

2 hours ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

3 hours ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

4 hours ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

1 hour ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

2 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

1 hour ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

1 hour ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

2 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump
4 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
4 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

2 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

2 hours ago

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through ...

2 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

2 hours ago

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

2 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

2 hours ago

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
2 days, 5 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

2 hours ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

3 hours ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

4 hours ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. In fact, the average payment has nearly reached pre-crisis levels.

see more

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen ...

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, ...

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. ...

New issue — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

1 day ago

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits ...

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

5 hours ago

Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup
Ukraine could boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia should the country qualify for the tournament, the ...

20 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans
Russian lawmakers from the Communist Party have formally introduced legislation that would make it a crime to offend ...

5 hours ago

Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup
Ukraine could boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia should the country qualify for the tournament, the ...

20 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans
Russian lawmakers from the Communist Party have formally introduced legislation that would make it a crime to offend ...

2 hours ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) must now inform home owners and residents if their property is searched by ...

3 hours ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding
Residents in Russia's Far-Eastern region of Primorskiy are to vote early in next week's State Duma elections due ...
4 days ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
4 days ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure ...

21 hours ago

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

21 hours ago

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise

22 hours ago

Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil

23 hours ago

Putin Pays Tribute to Islam Karimov in Uzbekistan

23 hours ago

When You're Russia's Ruling Political Party, This Is How You Do Billboards

1 day ago

Russia Spends 18% of Reserve Funds in August to Plug Budget Deficit
Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
2 days ago
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the ...
Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
2 days ago
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in ...
Too Satirical to Release on Bail
1 day ago
A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion ...

Most Read

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+