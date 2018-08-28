News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 28 2018 - 09:08
By Reuters

EU Disagrees With Russia Over Syrian Refugee Returns

Nabil Mounzer / EPA / TASS

The European Union does not believe Syria is safe for refugees to go back, officials in Brussels said of a Russian push to have people return to the war-torn country and the international community to spend money on rebuilding it.

The bloc's foreign ministers will discuss the matter in Austria later this week.

EU officials expect the bloc to stick to its line that it would not offer reconstruction money for as long as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad  propped back to power by Russian and Iranian militaries  does not let the opposition share power.

Read More
Human Rights Group: Russian Authorities Don't Want to Accept Syrian Refugees

Russian President Vladimir Putin said before talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month that everything needed to be done for Syria refugees to return.

"But the conditions are just not there. Russia would want us to pay for it but Syria under Assad is not safe," said one EU official.

The EU has backed Syrian opposition groups in the multi-faceted war that has raged for more than seven years, largely because global and regional powers disagree on how to end it. 

Russian Ambassador Defends Iran's Role in Syria on Israeli TV
News
July 31 2018
Russian Ambassador Defends Iran's Role in Syria on Israeli TV
Russia Deploys Military Police on Golan Heights
News
Aug. 02 2018
Russia Deploys Military Police on Golan Heights
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Proposed Syria Cooperation With U.S.
News
Aug. 06 2018
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Proposed Syria Cooperation With U.S.

Latest news

Stadium Built for Russia's World Cup Left in Dark Over Unpaid Bills
News
Aug. 28 2018
Stadium Built for Russia's World Cup Left in Dark Over Unpaid Bills
Europe’s First Driverless Taxis to Launch in Russia
News
Aug. 28 2018
Europe’s First Driverless Taxis to Launch in Russia
Telegram to Turn Over Terror Suspects’ Data Under New Privacy Policy
News
Aug. 28 2018
Telegram to Turn Over Terror Suspects’ Data Under New Privacy Policy
By Reuters

Most read

News

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

Sign up for our weekly newsletter