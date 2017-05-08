Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)
3 hours ago
Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.
Giorgio Morandi: Retrospective
Masterpieces by Italy's most famous 20th century still life painter from major museum and private collections.
The exhibition is arranged chronologically and thematically and is divided into main areas: self-portrait, still life, landscape, and flowers. On display are paintings, watercolors, prints, as well as photographs of the artist and his studio. Read more
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
3 days agoThe Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year
100 rare Hermes women’s silk scarves from the Maison Carre Foundation private collection. Read more