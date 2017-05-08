Russia
1 minute ago Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison
2 hours ago Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory
4 hours ago Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment
Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

May 8, 2017 — 16:23

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

May 8, 2017 — 16:23
Pixabay

A court in Estonia has sentenced Russian citizen Artem Zinchenko to five years in prison for cooperating with Russian intelligence, according to the Estonian newspaper Postimees.

Zinchenko has lived in Estonia on a residence permit since 2013. The Estonian court determined that he was recruited by Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) in 2009, and spent the next four years collecting information about troop movements in Estonia, and about objects of national importance.

Estonian intelligence workers first revealed in April that they apprehended a Russian spy, but the man’s name was not reported at the time. The arrest itself took place in early January 2017.

Zinchenko reportedly passed sensitive information to members of the GRU on multiple occasions, both by means of special communication and in person, on visits to St. Petersburg.

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

3 hours ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

Exhibition

Giorgio Morandi: Retrospective

Masterpieces by Italy's most famous 20th century still life painter from major museum and private collections.

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Sep. 10

The exhibition is arranged chronologically and thematically and is divided into main areas: self-portrait, still life, landscape, and flowers. On display are paintings, watercolors, prints, as well as photographs of the artist and his studio. Read more

Read more

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

3 days ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

2 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times about the difficulties of escaping work and his love of the dacha.

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

4 days ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect ...

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. ...

Leveldva: Brave New World

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a ...

