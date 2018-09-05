Estonia Arrests Two Men Suspected of Spying for Russia

An Estonian court sanctioned the arrest of a military officer and his father on Tuesday on suspicion of passing state secrets to neighboring Russia for more than five years.

A major at the headquarters of Estonian defense forces and his father are suspected of passing secrets from Estonia and its allies to Russia’s military-intelligence service, Prosecutor General Lavly Perling told reporters in Tallinn. Both are ethnic-Russian Estonian citizens and face up to a lifetime in jail for treason if charged and found guilty.

Estonia, a member of NATO and the European Union since 2004, has had an uneasy relationship with Russia since regaining independence in 1991 and has been spooked by President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea. It has jailed four people for treason over the last decade and “a dozen” for spying, according to its security service.