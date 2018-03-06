England Requests 6-Meter Wall Around Training Pitch for World Cup in Russia

England’s national football team has requested the organizers of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to wall off its training center with a six-meter fence, a local Russian official has said.

England will be based in the settlement of Repino around 40 kilometers north of St. Petersburg and will train at a stadium in the nearby town of Zelenogorsk. St. Petersburg is one of 11 Russian cities to host the 2018 World Cup from June 14 to July 15.