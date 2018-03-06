News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 06 2018 - 09:03

England Requests 6-Meter Wall Around Training Pitch for World Cup in Russia

Eddie Keogh / Reuters

England’s national football team has requested the organizers of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to wall off its training center with a six-meter fence, a local Russian official has said.

England will be based in the settlement of Repino around 40 kilometers north of St. Petersburg and will train at a stadium in the nearby town of Zelenogorsk. St. Petersburg is one of 11 Russian cities to host the 2018 World Cup from June 14 to July 15.

England's FA Concerned Over Russian Cyber-Attacks Ahead of World Cup

“England needs the six-meter fence to protect the site from prying eyes,” the Sportsdaily website cited senior St. Petersburg municipal construction official Sergei Klimov as saying on Monday.

“This isn’t included in FIFA’s list of mandatory requirements, but we are considering the possibility of fulfilling their request,” Klimov added.

The official said that a two-meter fence already surrounds the stadium to be used by the England squad, which is expected to be handed over to a sports school to train future Olympic athletes after the World Cup.

