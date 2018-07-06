England Fan Apologizes After Statue Outrage

A British fan who was fined for defacing a football statue in Moscow has issued an apology to Russian fans following widespread outrage in the local footballing community.

The 20-year-old British national was caught on camera scrawling the word “England” on a monument to legendary Soviet footballer Fyodor Cherenkov outside the Spartak Stadium before England’s match with Colombia on Tuesday.

He was later identified by the stadium’s security guards and taken away from the stands in the second half of the match to be detained, the RBC news website reported.

On Wednesday, a Moscow city court issued the man a 3,000-ruble ($47) fine for violating the “rules of conduct for mass sporting events.”

“The citizen took part in the court proceedings, admitted his guilt and apologized to Russia,” a court spokesperson was cited as saying by RBC.