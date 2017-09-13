Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Culture Minister Slams 'Hysteria' Over Tsar Biopic 'Mathilde'
4 hours ago England's FA Concerned Over Russian Cyber-Attacks Ahead of World Cup
5 hours ago Mass Evacuations in Russian Cities Continue After Bomb Threats
Russia
Russian Culture Minister Slams 'Hysteria' Over Tsar Biopic 'Mathilde'
Russia
Mass Evacuations in Russian Cities Continue After Bomb Threats
Russia
Nearly Half of Russians Support Soviet-Nazi Non-Aggression Pact
Russia
Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

England's FA Concerned Over Russian Cyber-Attacks Ahead of World Cup

Sep 13, 2017 — 17:55
— Update: 17:58

England's FA Concerned Over Russian Cyber-Attacks Ahead of World Cup

Sep 13, 2017 — 17:55
— Update: 17:58
Paul Childs / Reuters

The English Football Association (FA) has asked FIFA to shield its national team from Russian cyber-attacks ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after emails between the football associations were reportedly hacked.

The Associated Press said the request was made after emails between the FA and FIFA discussing doping were leaked by the Fancy Bears hacking group, which is widely suspected of ties to the Russian security services.

The Aug. 22 leaks revealed that international footballers, including five from the Argentinian team, had been given medical approval for the use of banned drugs during the 2010 South Africa World Cup.  

A FIFA spokesman responded to the concerns saying the organization “remains committed to preventing security attacks” adding an investigation into the hack was ongoing.

The Fancy Bears has previously targeted athletes including tennis players Rafael Nadal, Serena and Venus Williams, gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Cate Campbell.

Read more: World Cup Drunks Will Receive ‘Humane’ Treatment, Russian Official Promises

The group is thought to be seeking retribution for the Russian doping scandal when the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of widespread state-sponsored doping among Russian athletes. 

“The hacks have neutralized the West’s accusations against Russia,” said Dmitry Trenin of the Carnegie Center think tank in comments to the Moscow Times. 

“The narrative is: You showed us our flaws, and we’ve uncovered your flaws. No one’s better than anyone else. We’re all roughly the same.”

England has reportedly warned its players, coaches, and technical staff against using public wifi in Russia to prevent private information from reaching potential hackers.

Related
Russia
Russian ‘Humpty Dumpty’ Hackers Given Jail Time
World
Kremlin Distances Itself From Fake Facebook Accounts Ad Buying Revelation
Business
Russian Cyber-Security Firm Kaspersky Could Shutter Washington Offices
Russia
Tickets for 2018 Football World Cup Go on Sale this Week
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+