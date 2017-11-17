Loss-Making Energy Giant Gazprom Shells Out on Kremlin Charity Projects

Russian energy giant Gazprom will reportedly more than double its spending on charity as the company continues to post losses.

The state-controlled firm ended the latest reporting period with a 9.2-billion-ruble loss ($166 million) for the first time in nearly two decades. Its rivals saw major stock gains in 3 years while Gazprom’s shares slid by 7 percent over that period.

Still, Gazprom’s charitable spending will hit record highs in 2017, according to an internal document seen by the Bloomberg news agency and confirmed by a unidentifed company official.

Continuing its 4-year upward trajectory, Gazprom’s charitable donations will total 26.3 billion rubles ($438 million) in a 60-percent uptick, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

That money will mostly be donated to the dozen or so patriotic parks supported by the Orthodox Church that have recently opened in quick succession across Russia.

Another beneficiary of the windfall is an amateur sports center in the Siberian city of Irkutsk that opened in 2015.