Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
26 minutes ago Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
2 hours ago WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli
3 hours ago Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”
Russia
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
Russia
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
Opinion
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
Moscow
Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

Sep. 02 2016 — 13:22
— Update: 13:48

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

Sep. 02 2016 — 13:22
— Update: 13:48
Oleg Fediura Emergency Situations Ministry

The head of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry for the Primorye Region has drowned while saving people from a tropical storm, the TASS news agency reported Friday.

On Friday, a truck carrying rescue workers, including ministry head Oleg Fediura, fell off a temporary ramp spanning the surging Pavlovka River. They were attempting to reach one of the villages hardest hit by the storm, the Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Once the truck had fallen into the water, Fediura helped the eight other workers to safety but “he himself could not get out,” the statement said, adding that the other rescue workers had escaped unharmed.

A criminal case has been opened by the region's Investigative Committee. They are investigating whether Fediura's death was the result of negligence, a statement published Friday on the committee website said.

After leaving 11 dead in Japan, Typhoon Lionrock was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over Russia's Primorye region in the Far East this week. The region’s hydrometeorological center says the storm, which has caused serious flooding and left some villages completely isolated, is the most powerful ever recorded in the region.

Fediura, 45, had overseen rescue operations, evacuations and the delivery of targeted aid in Primorye’s worst hit areas since Lionrock hit the region, the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency in the region on Friday. Evacuations continue, complicated by destroyed roads and severed communication lines.

The region experienced three times the average monthly rainfall fell in August and forecasters warn that the rain will continue until Friday evening. A strong cyclone is expected in the region on Sunday.

Related
Russia
Russian Emergency Ministry Issues Safety Instructions for Pokemon Hunters
Russia
Emergency Services Warn Moscow Could See Heavy Smog in Summer
Russia
Emergency Situations Ministry Issues Hurricane Warning for Russia's Far East
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

2 hours ago

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ...

2 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

3 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”

19 hours ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

21 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

1 day ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

1 day ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

3 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”

19 hours ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

2 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

3 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”

19 hours ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
20 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
20 hours ago

Every December Russian linguists vote on their favorite word of the year — one that sums up the previous 12 months. This year I’m anticipating a slew of words all connected with accusation, blame and getting caught. It’s not the Summer of Love, it’s the ...

Print edition — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

2 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

2 hours ago

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law ...

2 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

2 hours ago

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and Internet communications that was ...

2 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

2 hours ago

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and Internet communications that was authored by State Duma ...

16 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

see more

16 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

23 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering ...

16 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

New issue — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day
21 hours ago
This morning, millions of children in Russia have donned their school uniforms to mark the start of a new school year. While yawns and groans ...

21 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

1 day ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

1 day, 1 hour ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering your natural dancing ability or remembering the ...

1 day ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio
Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “It doesn’t really depend on any of us,” he told The Moscow Times. “It is all in their hands now.” Obydyonnov, 40, is one of more than 100 athletes who have appealed to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to be allowed to compete in the upcoming Games.

1 day ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio
Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “It doesn’t really depend on any of us,” he told The Moscow Times. “It is all in their hands now.” Obydyonnov, 40, is one of more than 100 athletes who have appealed to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to be allowed to compete in the upcoming Games.

1 day ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc
Russia is to found its own human rights monitoring group in the former Soviet bloc, the Izvestia newspaper ...

1 day ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court
Russia has lost its appeal against the ban which excludes the county's entire Paralympic squad from next month’s ...

1 day ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc
Russia is to found its own human rights monitoring group in the former Soviet bloc, the Izvestia newspaper ...

1 day ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court
Russia has lost its appeal against the ban which excludes the county's entire Paralympic squad from next month’s ...

21 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event
Russian police have detained grieving relatives at an event commemorating the Beslan school massacre after they criticized Russian ...

1 day ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'
A man suspected of killing a ten year-old boy with a hammer after an argument over stolen vegetables ...
6 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
6 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. ...

1 day ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

1 day ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

1 day ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling

2 days ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8

2 days ago

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports

2 days ago

Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'
A Very German Coup: AEB Boardroom Squabble Over Russian Sanctions
1 day ago
The tussle for control of the AEB, the most influential foreign business association in Russia, is part of an ongoing debate within Europe ...
A Very German Coup: AEB Boardroom Squabble Over Russian Sanctions
1 day ago
The tussle for control of the AEB, the most influential ...
Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City
23 hours ago
This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from ...

Most Read

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+