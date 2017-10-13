Embattled Russian Cyber Firm Kaspersky Teams Up With Interpol

Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has expanded its relationship with global law enforcement agency Interpol, signing an agreement to share data to help fight cyber crime.

“The legal framework is designed to facilitate and develop cooperation between Kaspersky Lab and Interpol by sharing threat intelligence data on the latest cybercriminal activities, wherever they appear,” Kaspersky said Thursday in a press release.

The announcement comes as Kaspersky faces intense scrutiny after the U.S. federal government banned the use of its products in September amid concerns of Russian hacking.