British Council Launches 'Science Train' on Moscow Metro
Russia's Biggest Cinema Chain Agrees to Screen Controversial Tsar Biopic 'Mathilde'
Moscow Extends 'My Street' Urban Renewal Program to 2020
Embassy in Pyongyang Points to North Korean Atlas Showing Crimea as Russia
U.S. Vows to Return Flags From Seized Russian Consulate
Russians Suspected of Using Pokémon Go to Sow U.S. Racial Tensions
Russian State Media Says U.S. Denied Visa to Russian Delegation to Attend UN Briefing
Embattled Russian Cyber Firm Kaspersky Teams Up With Interpol

Oct 13, 2017 — 09:09
Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has expanded its relationship with global law enforcement agency Interpol, signing an agreement to share data to help fight cyber crime.

“The legal framework is designed to facilitate and develop cooperation between Kaspersky Lab and Interpol by sharing threat intelligence data on the latest cybercriminal activities, wherever they appear,” Kaspersky said Thursday in a press release.

The announcement comes as Kaspersky faces intense scrutiny after the U.S. federal government banned the use of its products in September amid concerns of Russian hacking.

U.S. Senate Bans Kaspersky Software Over Suspected FSB Ties

On Oct. 10, Israeli intelligence said Russian government hackers were using Kaspersky's anti-virus program for espionage.

The cybersecurity firm issued an immediate rebuttal to the allegations: “Kaspersky Lab was not involved in and does not possess any knowledge of the situation in question, and the company reiterates its willingness to work alongside U.S. authorities to address any concerns they may have about its products as well as its systems.”

News agency Reuters reported that it has been unable to validate the Israeli intelligence claims, citing Kaspersky's repeated statements that it has not helped Russia or any other country snoop on computers.

The Kremlin also dismissed the allegations, with presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it “absurd.”

