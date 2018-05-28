News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
May 28 2018 - 12:05

Elephants, a Tightrope Walker and Fireworks — St. Petersburg's 315th Anniversary in Photos

Mikhail Chul / Instagram @mikhail_chul

Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg celebrated the 315th anniversary since its founding by Peter the Great in 1703. Celebrations took place on Sunday, May 27, a day after the closing ceremony of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, attended by businessmen and dignitaries from around the world.

The event was marked with pomp and glamour, featuring elephants, fireworks and the daredevil feat of a tightrope walker walking over the Neva River at the opened Dvortsovy bridge.

Here is a selection of our favorite photographs from social media.

Elephants from the city's circus marched down the city's famed thoroughfare, Nevsky Prospekt.

Публикация от @ilona_kanashian

An estimated 1,000 drummers broke Russia's record for the most percussionists to play in unison in one place.

Motorcyclists stormed through the city as part of the Motostolitsa biker festival.

Tightrope walker Rasul Abakarov walked 40 meters over the Neva River as part of the celebrations.

Abakarov said he came up with the idea after becoming stranded one night when the bridges opened. 

Fireworks lit up St. Petersburg's beautiful White Nights sky as the sun dipped under the horizon.

Публикация от @lizaveta3333

Happy birthday, St. Petersburg!

