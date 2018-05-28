Elephants, a Tightrope Walker and Fireworks — St. Petersburg's 315th Anniversary in Photos

Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg celebrated the 315th anniversary since its founding by Peter the Great in 1703. Celebrations took place on Sunday, May 27, a day after the closing ceremony of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, attended by businessmen and dignitaries from around the world.

The event was marked with pomp and glamour, featuring elephants, fireworks and the daredevil feat of a tightrope walker walking over the Neva River at the opened Dvortsovy bridge.

Here is a selection of our favorite photographs from social media.