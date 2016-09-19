Russia
Fraud Caught on Camera: Election Results Annulled in Rostov-on-Don Polling Station
Russian Blogger Nosik Faces 2-Year Sentence for Syria Post
New UKIP Leader Says Putin Is Her 'Political Hero'
Russian Blogger Nosik Faces 2-Year Sentence for Syria Post
Russian Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed
According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB
Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

Sep. 19 2016 — 14:59
Fraud Caught on Camera: Election Results Annulled in Rostov-on-Don Polling Station

Sep. 19 2016 — 14:59

Russian officials have annulled election results from a polling station in the country's southern region of Rostov-on-Don after a video of election fraud in Sunday's parliamentary elections went viral.

The clip shows two women attempting to screen their colleague from view as she stuffs votes into a ballot box.

Polling Station Number 1958 in Rostov-On-Don. YouTube / Golos

The chairman of the Rostov region election commission, Sergei Yusov, said that there was “every reason to believe” that the vote had been tampered with.

The head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, earlier confirmed that a criminal investigation had been opened into the case.

The ruling United Russia party secured a landslide in the elections, gaining a 343-seat majority in Russia's lower house of parliament, the 450-seat State Duma, after 94 percent of the vote had been counted. The Communist Party, Liberal Democrat Party (LDPR), and A Just Russia party also gained seats.

Russian Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed
Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections
Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
Russian Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed

5 hours ago

Russia's ruling United Russia party has secured a larger-than expected landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections. As of 10:00 am Moscow time, with 94 percent of ballots currently counted, the party had secured 54.23 ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check out and menus to drool over. Whether you're looking to enjoy fine wine by the ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check out and menus to drool over. Whether you're looking to enjoy fine wine by the ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check out and menus to drool over. Whether you're looking to enjoy fine wine by the ...

The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as little more than an exercise in managed representation, in fact they indicate attempts to modify the relationship between the state and society, although ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and bebop), a trans-European Nobel laureate, Soviet nostalgia that actually works and the best “Borshcht Western” you’ll find east of Dodge City. Here’s your what and ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and bebop), a trans-European Nobel laureate, Soviet nostalgia that actually works and the best “Borshcht Western” you’ll find east of Dodge City. Here’s your what and when.

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and bebop), a trans-European Nobel laureate, Soviet nostalgia that actually works and the best “Borshcht Western” you’ll find east of Dodge City. Here’s your what and when.
Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
20 hours ago
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his ...

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. ...

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Follow our live blog for updates.

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal tours in a specially equipped vessel. He has been doing it for the past decade.

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal tours in a specially equipped vessel. He has been doing it for the past decade.

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate
In a strange campaign video, the candidate announces: “The fundamental difference between me and the other candidates is ...

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the work of hackers who leaked athletes' confidential medical files for being ...

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate
In a strange campaign video, the candidate announces: “The fundamental difference between me and the other candidates is ...

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the work of hackers who leaked athletes' confidential medical files for being ...

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged
The polls have closed for Russia's 2016 parliamentary elections, with the first exit polls showing few surprises: President ...

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies
A court has sentenced a farmer from Tver to eight years in prison for threatening to set fire ...
Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.
Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
2 days ago
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with ...
Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections
Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia

Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ ...

Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions ...

