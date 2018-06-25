El Ruso: Colombian Fans Rescue Drowning Russian Man

Several Colombian fans came to the rescue of a man who reportedly jumped into the Kazanka River in World Cup host city Kazan.

In a video showing the rescue operation widely shared on Russian social media this weekend, the Spanish-speaking cameraman says the fans “saved the Russian [man] from hypothermia and guaranteed death.”

At first, the man in the water, who appears to be drunk, seems not to want any help. Once on dry soil, however, he changes his mind, telling the camera, in English: “I love you! Thank you.”