Ekho Moskvy Radio Station Editor Stabbed in Moscow

An unknown assailant has stabbed the deputy editor of the independent radio station Ekho Moskvy Tatiana Felgenhauer in the neck, the radio station reported Monday.

Felgenhauer has been hospitalized and varying reports of her condition are circulating Russian media. The state-run TASS news agency cited an unnamed hospital source as saying the editor is in a grave condition. Alexei Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy, wrote on his Telegram channel that Felgenhauer had been taken to the operating room.

Ekho Moskvy reports that the radio station’s security has apprehended the assailant and turned him over to the authorities.



Venediktov told an AFP reporter later on Monday that the attacker singled out Felgengauer. "He knew where he was going and for who."