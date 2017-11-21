News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say
3 hours ago Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge
4 hours ago Russia’s Zhirinovsky to Run for President Next Year
News
Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say
Business
Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge
News
Russia’s Zhirinovsky to Run for President Next Year
Meanwhile…
Russian Woman Who Won Record-Breaking Lottery Overwhelmed by Threats
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Eight Football Legends to Assist at Kremlin World Cup Draw

Nov 21, 2017 — 15:40
— Update: 15:40

Eight Football Legends to Assist at Kremlin World Cup Draw

Nov 21, 2017 — 15:40
— Update: 15:40
FIFA.com

Football royalty will descend on the State Kremlin Palace Dec. 1 to assist in the much-anticipated 2018 World Cup draw.

Among the names are Argentina’s all-time great Diego Maradona and Italian World Cup champion Fabio Cannavaro, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

Together the eight draw assistants represent seven World Cup winning nations.

Other stars include Laurent Blanc who won the World Cup with France in 1998, Brazilian two-time World Cup winner Cafu, Uruguayan striker Diego Forlan, Carles Puyol who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain, and English goalkeeper Gordon Banks.

Russia will be represented at the draw by 91-year-old Nikita Simonyan, who played for the Soviet Union team at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

Retired English footballer Gary Lineker and Russian sports broadcaster Maria Komandnaya will be the main conductors of the draw.

Related
News
Russia's 2018 World Cup Costs Soar Another $600 Million
News
Russia Submits Bid to Host UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Match
News
Islamic State Releases Execution Poster Threatening World Cup
News
Russian World Cup Ball Designed After Famous U.S. Satellite
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+