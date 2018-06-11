News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 11 2018 - 17:06

Football Star Salah Poses for Controversial Photo-op With Chechnya’s Kadyrov

Reuters

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah has drawn criticism from human rights activists for posing in photos with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on his first day on Russian soil ahead of the World Cup.

Liverpool forward Salah, 25, touched down on Sunday in the Chechen capital of Grozny, where the Egyptian squad is based. Chechnya has come under fire for its record on human rights abuses. Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on FIFA last month to lobby Russian for the release of Oyub Titiev, head of the Grozny-based Human Rights Center Memorial, on what it calls “bogus” marijuana possession charges.

“As expected, torturers and murderers are being praised on the world stage,” HRW European media director Andrew Stroehlein tweeted Monday, criticizing FIFA’s decision to authorize Chechnya as a World Cup training base.

Kadyrov is seen as President Vladimir Putin’s de-facto envoy to the Middle East and the greater Muslim world.

Facebook and Instagram blocked Kadyrov’s accounts last year after the United States blacklisted him for allegedly orchestrating human rights abuses in Russia’s Muslim-majority region. The U.S. designated him as a human rights abuser following a 2017 report alleging that gay men were detained and tortured in secret Chechen prisons.

Kadyrov denies the existence of homosexuals in the North Caucasus republic, a claim that the Kremlin does not dispute.

In a social media post with footage showing him shaking hands with Salah and greeting fans at a stadium named after his father, a former Chechen president also accused of human rights abuses, Kadyrov said the World Cup will advance football’s popularity.

“We’ll use this opportunity in full. Russia’s enemies have poured a lot of bile trying to trip up Russia on its way to the tournament,” Kadyrov wrote Sunday. “But Russian President Vladimir Putin and his team have proven that there are no challenges that our great motherland Russia is powerless against.”

Includes reporting from Reuters.

Paris Knife Attacker Was Reportedly Born in Russia's Chechnya
News
May 13 2018
Paris Knife Attacker Was Reportedly Born in Russia's Chechnya
Russia Tells UN There Are No Gays in Chechnya
News
May 15 2018
Russia Tells UN There Are No Gays in Chechnya
Prominent Russians Ask Putin to Spare Jailed Chechen Activist
News
May 15 2018
Prominent Russians Ask Putin to Spare Jailed Chechen Activist

Latest news

U.S. Slaps More Sanctions on Russians Over Hacking
News
June 11 2018
U.S. Slaps More Sanctions on Russians Over Hacking
Volgograd Workers Raise Alarm Over Mass Layoffs
News
June 11 2018
Volgograd Workers Raise Alarm Over Mass Layoffs
Russian State Companies Spend Millions on VIP Ticket Craze for World Cup
News
June 11 2018
Russian State Companies Spend Millions on VIP Ticket Craze for World Cup

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox