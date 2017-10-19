Egyptian Newspaper Warns World Cup Fans of Money-Hungry Russian Women

Youm7 (Seventh Day), a daily newspaper in Cairo, said fans may hope to meet local Russian women “but because we in Youm7 are always looking out for you, we decided to open your eyes to the reality of Russian women before you start packing.”

An Egyptian newspaper has warned soccer fans traveling to Russia to see the World Cup next year to watch out for Russian women.

A reporter advised Egyptians to pack their checkbooks because "Russian women love money and always look for it."

The journalist also advised fans against replacing their wives with "the skinny woman of your dreams" since Russian women "are either very slim or very fat."

“It is difficult to find a Russian woman with an average weight,” the reporter claimed.

Reported Menna Allah Yehia later told the Associated Press: “All I am saying is that many [Russian women] have these traits or habits, but we don’t mean all of them.”

Egypt was a popular tourist destination for Russians until Islamic militants blew up an airliner in October 2015, killing all 224 people on board. Moscow suspended air links with Egypt, in response.

Egyptian soccer fans will have to reach Russia by a roundabout route that will make their trip more expensive.