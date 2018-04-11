Egyptian Gets on His Bike for World Cup Road Trip

CAIRO - Mohamed "Ibn Nufal" Nufal, 24, kisses his mother goodbye in Cairo's Tahrir Square as he sets off for the World Cup in Russia - on a bicycle.

After about 5,000 km and 65 days on the road, Nufal hopes to reach Moscow to see Egypt make its first appearance in the World Cup for 28 years.

Nufal plans to get there via Jordan, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. He will fly over Syria due to the civil war there and will also give Iraq a miss for security reasons.