Russia's Education Watchdog Closes In on European University

St. Petersburg’s European University could see classes suspended after Russia’s education watchdog says it found a violation in the school’s application for a new license, the fontanka.ru news outlet reports.
According to Rosbrnadzor, a building that the university indicated was one of its temporary locations is unsuitable for students with disabilities and lacks equipment for some subjects.
The location was meant to serve as a temporary solution after the city authorities forced the university out of one of its main buildings on Aug. 29.
This latest incident is among several hurdles the university has faced from the authorities since 2016.
An arbitration court ruled in March to revoke the university’s education license saying the university violated labor regulations. The university contested the ruling saying the government should clarify what standards it was not meeting.
Rosobrnadzor also briefly suspended European University’s license last December over the same concerns, but an arbitration court sided with the school.