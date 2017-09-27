Russia's Education Watchdog Closes In on European University

St. Petersburg’s European University could see classes suspended after Russia’s education watchdog says it found a violation in the school’s application for a new license, the fontanka.ru news outlet reports.

According to Rosbrnadzor, a building that the university indicated was one of its temporary locations is unsuitable for students with disabilities and lacks equipment for some subjects.

The location was meant to serve as a temporary solution after the city authorities forced the university out of one of its main buildings on Aug. 29.