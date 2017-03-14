Russia
1 hour ago Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a 'Foreign Agent' Is Final
2 hours ago Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
2 hours ago ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists
1 hour ago Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final
2 hours ago Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
2 hours ago ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

March 14, 2017 — 16:30
— Update: 19:10

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

March 14, 2017 — 16:30
— Update: 19:10

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russian special forces were involved in the kidnapping of the former head of the Memorial human rights center Oleg Orlov and three journalists from Ren TV channel, kidnapped and assaulted in 2007 in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia. Memorial published a statement on the case on Tuesday.

Orlov and the journalists arrived in Nazran, a city in Ingushetia, to cover a rally devoted to a six year-old boy who died in the course of a special operation. They were kidnapped in the middle of the night by several armed men, who took them to a forest, hooded them, brutally beat them and took their equipment and personal belongings. An investigation into the incident was suspended due to "lack of suspects," according to the Meduza website.

Russia has not provided proof that the authorities were not involved in the attack. Russia's law enforcements also did not properly investigate the attack, the ruling said.

 ECHR ruled that the victims were tortured and unlawfully deprived of freedom and should be awared 84,000 euros in compensation.


8 hours ago

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

Dance

Choreodrome

Tue. Mar. 14 Thu. Apr. 20
Meyerhold Center
07:00 p.m.

Ten experimental contemporary dance pieces. Moskva Ballet production. Read more

Read more

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Slower Internet for Google

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
7 hours ago

The Kremlin may punish foreign Internet giants, but Russian users will foot the bill.

Print edition — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

1 day, 1 hour ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

New issue — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure ...

