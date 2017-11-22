Chechen Businessman Fined Over Moscow Hotel Shooting

Chechen businessman and former senator Umar Dzhabrailov has been fined for a late summer shooting at a five-star hotel near the Kremlin.



Dzhabrailov is the founder of the pro-Kremlin Avanti business association and former owner of Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel.

He was detained in late August after firing a handgun at a Four Seasons Hotel in an incident that didn’t lead to casualties. Authorities charged the politician and entrepreneur with hooliganism.

Dzhabrailov was reportedly slapped with an administrative fine last month for drug offenses.