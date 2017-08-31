Russia
Chechen Businessman Blames Inexperience in Handling Weapons for Hotel Shooting

Umar Dzhabrailov Alexei Filippov / TASS

Chechen businessman and former senator Umar Dzhabrailov said his lack of experience handling weapons led to his firing a pistol at a Four Seasons Hotel near the Kremlin on Tuesday, Kommersant reports.

Dzhabrailov was reportedly detained by authorities after firing a handgun in his hotel room late on Aug. 29 in an incident that police said did not result in injuries.

Although there were no witnesses to the shooting, security camera footage of Dzhabrailov walking into a lift with a pistol prompted the hotel guards to contact the police.

Security guards handcuffed the former senator after wrestling him to the ground, Vedomosti reported.

Police said no one was injured in the incident but charged the businessman with hooliganism. Dzhabrailov insists the shooting was an accident.

According to republic.ru, the former statesman was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics when the shooting occurred. An unidentified white powder along with pills was discovered in his hotel room, the outlet reported.

In a statement to the police, Dzhabrailov said he was resting in his room when he decided to test the pistol he said was a gift from former Interior Minister Rashid Nurgaliyev.

The businessman said his lack of experience in handling weapons resulted in him firing several random shots into the ceiling.

In response, the ruling United Russia party said they will suspend Dzhabrailov’s party membership.

