Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
27 minutes ago EU to Expand Russia Sanctions Over Crimea Siemens Scandal — Reuters
1 hour ago Duma Speaker Volodin Teaches Young Communist Lesson About Stalin, But They Aren't Having It
4 hours ago Trump’s Popularity in Russia Takes Sharp Hit After U.S. Sanctions
Russia
Trump’s Popularity in Russia Takes Sharp Hit After U.S. Sanctions
Russia
After Russia Sanctions, State Dept. Advises 'Settle Things Down'
Russia
Russian Lawyer Tells State TV She Met Trump Jr. to Ask for 'Help'
Russia
Navalny Fined $5,000 Over Canvassing Violations
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Duma Speaker Volodin Teaches Young Communist Lesson About Stalin, But They Aren't Having It

Aug 4, 2017 — 16:38
— Update: 16:37

Duma Speaker Volodin Teaches Young Communist Lesson About Stalin, But They Aren't Having It

Aug 4, 2017 — 16:38
— Update: 16:37
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin Forum "Territory of Meanings on the Klyazma" Press Service

When State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reprimanded a young Communist for failing to recognize a quote by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, he might have miscalculated.

During a snap visit to a youth forum in the Vladimir region on Thursday, Volodin was asked by a young Communist Party member why the United Russia party had won a disproportionate number of seats in September's parliamentary elections in the Saratov region.

Volodin, who ran on United Russia’s ticket, responded by asking the young politician whether he knew the quote: “A man can make mistakes, but the party cannot.” When the young communist failed to recognize the words, he was reprimanded.

“[How can] you represent a political party which does not only revere that man, but receives many votes thanks to him? This was said by Stalin,” state-run TASS cited Volodin as saying.

On Friday, however, the Communists struck back. In an online statement, the party said the statement “The party is never wrong” was actually made by Stalin’s nemesis Leon Trotsky at the 12th Communist Party Congress in 1924.

Stalin then reportedly replied: “That’s not true. The party is frequently wrong. Ilyich [Lenin] showed us how to teach the party to lead by learning from its own mistakes. If there would be no mistakes, the party would have nothing to learn.”

Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High

The Communists then used the opportunity to deal Volodin a personal blow, saying:  “Even in 1924, Stalin said the party could be wrong. And you, Vyacheslav Viktorovich, are the perfect example!”

In May this year the Communist Party amended its charter to make it obligatory for all party members to study Leninist-Marxist thought. The party’s anti-corruption committee, meanwhile, has been named after Stalin.

Related
Russia
Duma Chairman Volodin Launches Disciplinary Campaign Against Slackers
Opinion
Is There a Rebirth of Stalinism in Russia? (Op-ed)
Russia
Russian Media Identifies State Duma Deputies Who Excelled at Doing Absolutely Nothing
Opinion
With Trump’s Hands Tied, Putin Is Free to Act (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+