Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
40 minutes ago Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed
4 hours ago According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB
13 hours ago The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged
Russia
According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB
Russia
Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
Russia
The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged
Russia
Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed

Sep. 19 2016 — 10:32
— Update: 11:12

Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed

Sep. 19 2016 — 10:32
— Update: 11:12
Members of a local election commission count votes during the Russian parliamentary elections. Vladimir Lamzin / TASS

Russia's ruling United Russia party has secured a higher-than-expected landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections.

As of 10:00 am Moscow time, with 94 percent of ballots currently counted, the party had secured 54.23 percent of the vote. When combined with candidates in single-constituency districts, the result will see the party control at least 343 places in the 450-seat State Duma.

The fight for second place still hangs in the balance, with the Communist Party only just pulling ahead of the nationalist-leaning LDPR with 13.44 percent of the vote. The LDPR has so far secured 13.25 percent of the vote, while the Just Russia Party has 6.18 percent, just above the 5 percent needed to secure a seat in parliament.

All three parties held seats in the last Russian Duma, and have been widely dubbed as “systemic opposition” groups, due to their loyalty to the Kremlin on all major political issues.

Liberal opposition parties Yabloko and Parnas finished the night without a single Duma representative, and without the promise of any state funding for future campaigns. Under Russian law, funding is given to parties which secure over 3 percent of the vote.

Result for both parties has been blamed on an abysmal turnout in their traditional urban strongholds of Moscow and St. Petersburg. Both cities saw widespread protests after vote tampering in the 2011 parliamentary elections, followed by a Kremlin crackdown and mass arrests.

Just 30 percent of Muscovites turned out to vote on Sunday, compared to 50 percent five years ago. St. Petersburg saw even greater voter apathy, with just 16 percent of city residents voting by 5 p.m. local time.

Under a new system devised for the 2016 elections, half of the 450-seat State Duma were selected through party lists. The remaining 225 seats are awarded in a single-constituency system, where select districts are represented by a single winner-takes-all candidate.

The new system has been credited to United Russia's close  brush with defeat in the 2011, when all 450 deputies had been elected through party lists and United Russia only secured a simple majority of 238 seats.

Video footage of vote tampering has also suggested that other outside factors may have influenced the vote, yet Russian Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova declared the election to be completely legitimate.

Yet for many, the result was never in doubt.

"We can already say with certainty that the party [United Russia ] won with a good result," Putin said on state television after polling had closed. "The situation is hard and difficult but people still voted for United Russia."

"People want stability in their political system," he added.

Related
Russia
Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
Russia
Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
Russia
Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections
Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed

40 minutes ago

Russia's ruling United Russia party has secured a larger-than expected landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections. As of 10:00 am Moscow time, with 94 percent of ballots currently counted, the party had secured 54.23 ...

4 hours ago

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

13 hours ago

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

2 days ago

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

2 days ago

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

2 days ago

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate

2 days ago

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin

12 minutes ago

12 minutes ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and ...

12 minutes ago

12 minutes ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and ...

12 minutes ago

12 minutes ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

4 hours ago

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

13 hours ago

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

2 days ago

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

4 hours ago

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

13 hours ago

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

2 days ago

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies
2 days ago
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
2 days ago

The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as little more than an exercise in managed representation, in fact they indicate attempts to modify the relationship between the state and society, although ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

7 hours ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

7 hours ago

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

7 hours ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

7 hours ago

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

7 hours ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

7 hours ago

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.
Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
16 hours ago
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

2 days, 14 hours ago

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

2 days, 15 hours ago

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate

2 days, 17 hours ago

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin

14 hours ago

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Follow our live blog for updates.

see more

14 hours ago

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Follow our live blog for updates.

2 days ago

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia

Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East ...

14 hours ago

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Follow our live blog for updates.

New issue — 4 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

2 days ago

2 days ago

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia

Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal tours in a specially equipped ...

2 days ago

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.

2 days ago

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.

2 days ago

New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up
A monument to the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin recently erected in the Siberian town of Surgut has been ...

2 days ago

Cats Needed to Star in Google's Master and Margarita
Google are on the hunt for charismatic felines to star in their online adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov's classic ...

2 days ago

New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up
A monument to the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin recently erected in the Siberian town of Surgut has been ...

2 days ago

Cats Needed to Star in Google's Master and Margarita
Google are on the hunt for charismatic felines to star in their online adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov's classic ...

2 days ago

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise
The Federal Protective Service, which guards the highest ranking officials in Russia, says its staff are not providing ...

2 days ago

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate
In a strange campaign video, the candidate announces: “The fundamental difference between me and the other candidates is ...
2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
'Ew, That’s Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 days ago

I love lists of “untranslatable” words. Just once I’d like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, ...

2 days ago

Kremlin Spokesman Urges Westerners to Watch Snowden Biopic

2 days ago

Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System

2 days ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

2 days ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

2 days ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon

2 days ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town
Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth
2 days ago
Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister ...
Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth
2 days ago
Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among ...
Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
2 days ago
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future

Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary ...

Most Read

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+