New Law: Drunk Driving Tests Include Blood Alcohol Level

A new law allows police to test the blood alcohol level of drivers who may have been driving drunk.

Russia reintroduced a legal alcohol limit for drivers in 2013. Drivers can be fined and lose their license if they exhale 0.16 mg of alcohol per liter of air under breathalyzer tests.

The new rules would allow authorities to measure the alcohol content of drivers unable to take a breath test. The law was originally signed by President Vladimir Putin in April of this year and came into force on Tuesday, July 3.