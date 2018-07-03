News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 03 2018 - 17:07

New Law: Drunk Driving Tests Include Blood Alcohol Level

Valery Matytsin / TASS

A new law allows police to test the blood alcohol level of drivers who may have been driving drunk.

Russia reintroduced a legal alcohol limit for drivers in 2013. Drivers can be fined and lose their license if they exhale 0.16 mg of alcohol per liter of air under breathalyzer tests.

The new rules would allow authorities to measure the alcohol content of drivers unable to take a breath test. The law was originally signed by President Vladimir Putin in April of this year and came into force on Tuesday, July 3.

Read More
Russian Pilots Fired for Attempting to Fly Drunk

The legal blood alcohol limit is 0.3 grams per liter of blood, according to the new legislation. Drivers found to be intoxicated will be fined 30,000 rubles ($475) and have their license revoked for up to two years.

Experts say drivers are most likely to have their blood tested for alcohol in the case of a car accident. 

“This applies to exceptional situations when an unconscious person is taken to hospital after an accident and it suddenly turns out that there’s alcohol in their blood,” Pyotr Shkumatov, coordinator of the Blue Buckets motorist rights organization, told state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Russia Releases Beer Recommendations Ahead of World Cup
News
June 04 2018
Russia Releases Beer Recommendations Ahead of World Cup
A Thirsty Journalist Takes on the World Cup's Beer Ban
Opinion
June 22 2018
A Thirsty Journalist Takes on the World Cup's Beer Ban
El Ruso: Colombian Fans Rescue Drowning Russian Man
News
June 25 2018
El Ruso: Colombian Fans Rescue Drowning Russian Man

Latest news

Facial Recognition Tech Leads to World Cup Arrest
News
July 03 2018
Facial Recognition Tech Leads to World Cup Arrest
Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages
News
July 03 2018
Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages
Despite Sanctions, Russian Oligarchs Bring in Billions
News
July 03 2018
Despite Sanctions, Russian Oligarchs Bring in Billions

Most read

News

The Dark Side of the ‘Street of Lights’

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

Opinion

Where Have Moscow's Homeless People Gone?

News

Boom and Bust for Business on Nikolskaya Ulitsa

News

Russian Railways Translation Gaffe: A Shower in Exchange for a Soul

Sign up for our weekly newsletter