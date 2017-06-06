Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

Russia
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
A retired Russian colonel was hospitalised in St. Petersburg after becoming dangerously intoxicated the Fontanka news site reports. In his possession were 5 million rubles in cash, 5 thousand dollars in cash and maps of Syria.

The colonel, Andrei Troshev,  was a veteran of both the Chechen and Afghan wars and could not explain how the items came into his possession.

Troshev is also said to be a "close associate" of Dmitri Utkivn, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group fighting in Syria. 

Wagner is thought to have close ties to the state, with Utkivn himself receiving medals from President Putin. 

More Russian Fighters from Private ‘Wagner Group’ Die in Syria

In addition to the cash and maps, Troshev reportedly had a plane ticket to Krasnodar. Previous reporting on the Wagner group has placed a major training camp in Russia's southern Krasnodar oblast.

Troshev served with the OMON and SOBRA forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs after ending his military service. He is said to be a "worthy officer" and even earned highly prestigious medals. 

