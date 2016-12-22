Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style
10 hours ago Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens
11 hours ago Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy
Meanwhile in Russia
Welcome to Winter, People. The Russians Have Been Waiting.
Meanwhile in Russia
Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings
Meanwhile in Russia
Russian Deep-Sea Fisher Shares His Monster Discoveries on Twitter
Meanwhile in Russia
Federal Police Raid Russian Classroom and Arrest High Schooler for Online Extremism
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style
10 hours ago Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens
11 hours ago Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style

Dec 22, 2016 — 21:08
— Update: 21:07

Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style

Dec 22, 2016 — 21:08
— Update: 21:07

After midnight on Wednesday, a drunk driver in Kazan tried to evade police by driving his car into the international terminal of the city’s airport. According to the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, officers finally captured the man outside, after he drove through the airport’s interior and emerged on the other side of the building.

Eyewitnesses reportedly say the driver knocked down a barrier leading into the airport’s parking lot, before the police responded. When officers cornered him near a locked glass door leading into the international terminal, he crashed through it and drove into the airport.

The scene was like something straight out of the 1980 comedy “The Blues Brothers,” where the titular heroes famously drove through a crowded shopping mall, to escape police cars in pursuit.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the incident, according to the airport’s official Twitter account. A preliminary estimate puts the damages at roughly 6 million rubles ($100,000)

The local newspaper Kazansky Reporter says the driver may have been Ruslan Nurtdinov, the general director of a private detective agency, but police have yet to confirm this information.

Welcome to Winter, People. The Russians Have Been Waiting.

6 hours ago

The winter solstice arrived officially this week for the planet’s northern hemisphere. For millions across Russia, the winter wakeup call came when the temperatures outside dropped to historic lows.

10 hours ago

Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens

11 hours ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

12 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

12 hours ago

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

14 hours ago

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

14 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

10 hours ago

Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens

11 hours ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

12 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

10 hours ago

Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens

11 hours ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

12 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Price of War

It’s horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world’s television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Price of War

It’s horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world’s television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Price of War

It’s horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world’s television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

Exhibition

Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jan. 29

Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more

Read more

10 hours ago

Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens

11 hours ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

12 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

14 hours ago
By John F. Tefft
John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft

Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

By John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft
14 hours ago

Sectoral sanctions and counter sanctions might dominate the headlines, but the local backstory is one of mutually beneficial cooperation, says U.S. Ambassador.

Print edition — yesterday

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev

3 days, 12 hours ago
Former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev would have celebrated his 110th birthday on Dec.19. The Moscow Times has trawled through the archives to find iconic shots ...

12 hours ago

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

14 hours ago

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

14 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

9 hours ago

Happy New Year Moscow Style

9 hours ago

Moscow is a great place to ring in the New Year. Trees, sweets, treats, Ded Moroz and Snegurochka, parties, concerts, and fireworks. Here are some of our suggestions for a great New Year's Eve - and one more for Christmas!

9 hours ago

Happy New Year Moscow Style

9 hours ago

Moscow is a great place to ring in the New Year. Trees, sweets, treats, Ded Moroz and Snegurochka, parties, concerts, and fireworks. Here are some of our suggestions for a great New Year's Eve - and one more for Christmas!

9 hours ago

Happy New Year Moscow Style

9 hours ago

Moscow is a great place to ring in the New Year. Trees, sweets, treats, Ded Moroz and Snegurochka, parties, concerts, and fireworks. Here are some of our suggestions for a great New Year's Eve - and one more for Christmas!

18 hours ago

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.

see more

18 hours ago

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and ...

18 hours ago

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.

New issue — yesterday

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Aftermath: What Russia Will Do After the Assassination of Its Envoy

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Russia can secure now its role as the new kingmaker in the Middle East, displacing the United States as the region’s indispensable ...

15 hours ago

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

17 hours ago

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

1 day ago

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

1 day ago

Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

1 day ago

Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

1 day ago

Russian Astronomers Complain Climate Change Is Clouding Night Skies

Fri. Dec. 23

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love? Exhibition

15 hours ago

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

17 hours ago

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

1 day ago

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

1 day ago

Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

1 day ago

Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

1 day ago

Russian Astronomers Complain Climate Change Is Clouding Night Skies

12 hours ago

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

14 hours ago

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

14 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

1 day ago
The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and ...

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

1 day ago
On Dec. 22, Moscow’s District Military Court will hand down ...

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

1 day ago
The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from ...
From our partners
More Russians are entrusting private pension funds
Otkritie Bank are launching a service for foreign clients
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Will Russian airports ever become cyber hubs and a paradise for passengers?

Exhibition

Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love?

Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, Andy Warhol and others about love

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Jan. 08

This show opens the second session of The Human Condition interdisciplinary project which focuses on a human being in the framework of emotional relationships and his interaction with the social environment. On display are video works, installations, photographs and books by 23 artists from all over the world including Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, and Andy Warhol. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

On Dec. 22, Moscow’s District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention a noodle shop pop-up that now ...

Most Read

Welcome to Winter, People. The Russians Have Been Waiting.

Happy New Year Moscow Style

Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+