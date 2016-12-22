Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style

After midnight on Wednesday, a drunk driver in Kazan tried to evade police by driving his car into the international terminal of the city’s airport. According to the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, officers finally captured the man outside, after he drove through the airport’s interior and emerged on the other side of the building.

Eyewitnesses reportedly say the driver knocked down a barrier leading into the airport’s parking lot, before the police responded. When officers cornered him near a locked glass door leading into the international terminal, he crashed through it and drove into the airport.