News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 13 2018 - 09:06
By Reuters

Drunk Captain Blamed in Deadly Boat Crash in World Cup Host City

Emergency Situations Ministry

Investigators on Tuesday blamed a drunk captain for a boat crash that killed 11 people on a river cruise in the Russian city of Volgograd, which is hosting matches in the football World Cup.

A pleasure craft carrying 16 people collided with a tugboat on the Volga River, about 250 meters from the riverbank, late on Monday, killing 11, rescue services said.

Read More
Eleven Dead After River Boats Collide in World Cup Host City

Russia's Investigative Committee, citing preliminary results from the forensic examination, said the boat's captain, who also owned the vessel, was drunk and likely to blame for the crash.

The vessel, which had not been registered with authorities, was overloaded and there were only six life jackets onboard, all of which were unused, the committee added in a statement.

Five people were rescued, and three of the survivors were in the hospital, according to the website of regional governor Andrei Bocharov.

Volgograd, known as Stalingrad from 1925-1961 and site of the largest and bloodiest battle of World War II, will host World Cup opening round matches involving England, Tunisia, Nigeria, Iceland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Japan and Poland.

The first is the June 18 game between England and Tunisia.

Russian Region, Rushing to Finish World Cup Stadium, Offers Food for Work
News
May 14 2018
Russian Region, Rushing to Finish World Cup Stadium, Offers Food for Work
Russia Issues World Cup Visa to German Investigative Journalist After International Pressure
News
May 15 2018
Russia Issues World Cup Visa to German Investigative Journalist After International Pressure
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Meanwhile…
May 16 2018
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth

Latest news

Press Freedom Group Gives Russia ‘Red Card’
News
June 13 2018
Press Freedom Group Gives Russia ‘Red Card’
Russian Fan Leader Banned From World Cup
News
June 13 2018
Russian Fan Leader Banned From World Cup
Russian Official Who Alleged Death Threats Over Garbage Dump Arrested
News
June 13 2018
Russian Official Who Alleged Death Threats Over Garbage Dump Arrested
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox