St. Petersburg Drivers Report Strange GPS Problems in City Center

- — The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive – 22 hours ago
- — Non-Combat Losses in Russia's Ill-Defined War – 1 day ago
- — No Signs of Terrorist Attack Aboard Russian Tu-154 Plane – Russian Security Services – 1 day ago
- — Technical Failure or Pilot Error: Most Likely Causes of Black Sea Plane Crash – 1 day ago
- — 11 Bodies and 154 Fragments of Crashed Aircraft Recovered from Black Sea – 1 day ago
- — Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash – 2 days ago
- — Russian Military Plane Crashes in Black Sea en Route to Syria, 92 Dead – 2 days ago
Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin
5 hours ago
The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did after Russia’s democratic revolution.
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more
Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash
Grand Jury Prize at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival
An art gallery owner is haunted by her ex-husband's novel, a violent thriller she interprets as a veiled threat and a symbolic revenge tale. Tom Ford’s award-winnning neo-noir psychological thriller, starring Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon. Read more