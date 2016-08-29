Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition

On Sunday night, Moscow authorities began a second wave of street kiosk demolition.

Onlookers reported that demolition works began at midnight throughout the city, including the city center. It was announced last week that around 80 Moscow pavilions and kiosks were scheduled for razing on Sunday night.



The new phase of demolition follows a similar operation in February 2016, when about 100 pavilions, kiosks and small shopping centers were demolished overnight.



According to Moscow authorities, the buildings had been constructed illegally, despite owners coming forth with the necessary paperwork. “One can’t hide behind ownership papers, obviously fraudulently obtained,” Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his VKontakte page in February.



The list of structures set for demolition was announced at the end of June. In August 2015, Moscow authorities approved financial compensation for owners who demolished their pavilions voluntarily.



Of the 104 kiosk owners whose businesses were bulldozed in February, 11 have challenged the demolition in Moscow courts, but to no avail, the newsru.com website reported.

