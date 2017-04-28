Dozens of Cows Starve to Death, Littering the Countryside of This Russian Village

Dozens of cows are dropping dead from starvation in the Russian village of Remezovo, not far outside the city of Irkutsk. Locals complain that the countryside is littered with bovine corpses, and stray dogs are dragging pieces of dead cattle all over town.

“When you find yourself at the edge of Remezovo, the first thing you feel is shock. All around, there are dozens of cow corpses. A cemetery naturally emerged here two weeks ago. And it’s still growing,” a reporter from Vesti Irkutsk wrote this Monday.

One eyewitness told Vesti that at least 40 cows have collapsed and died, so far. Every third dead cow is reportedly a calf.