News
Oct. 02 2018 - 16:10

Dozens Detained at Suspected Criminal Gathering Outside Moscow

Police have detained dozens of people at a suspected criminal gathering in a town west of Moscow.

Law enforcement in the town of Istra said it was tipped off about a meeting among “criminal patrons of entrepreneurs” at a local restaurant.

“Officers detained 29 men who were taken to the police station for identification, fingerprinting and to check for their involvement in committing crimes,” Istra police said Tuesday.

Two Central Asian nationals at the meeting were found to be in possession of a combined 5 grams of heroin, the Istra branch of the Interior Ministry said.

Istra police placed the 29 suspects in pre-trial detention on drug charges, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

