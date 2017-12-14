News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
5 hours ago Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
7 hours ago Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
News
Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
News
Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Top Russian Official Tells U.S. Ambassador to Stay Out of Crimea Question
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Doping Whistleblower Works for U.S. Intelligence, Says Putin

Dec 14, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 18:18

Doping Whistleblower Works for U.S. Intelligence, Says Putin

Dec 14, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 18:18
Grigory Rodchenkov / Imago / TASS

President Vladimir Putin has said that the key whistleblower who uncovered Russia’s state-sponsored doping scheme is working for U.S. intelligence agencies. 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier this month barred the Russian team from competing in the 2018 Winter Games largely based on evidence provided by Rodchenkov that the state directed a doping program for athletes during the 2014 Sochi Games.

Live Blog: President Putin's 2017 End-of-Year Press Conference

Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Moscow’s anti-doping lab, fled to the United States in 2015 and is currently in an FBI witness protection program.

At his yearly press conference on Friday, Putin asserted that this meant he was working under the control of U.S. intelligence agencies.

“What substances do they give him to make him say what he says?” the president was cited as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. 

He also questioned whether the United States was using Rodchenkov for political purposes, saying that Russia’s Olympic ban was “tied” to political processes happening in Russia.

“How is it that this individual came to head our anti-doping agency?” Putin asked. 

“This is the mistake of those who made the decision, and I know very well who made the decision.”

Related
News
Putin Announces 2018 Presidential Bid, Surprising No One
Opinion
What It’s Like to Be a Russian Athlete Today (Op-ed)
Opinion
Russia Should Stop Playing the Doping Scandal Victim (Op-ed)
News
Russia Ruled in Breach of WADA Regulations, Threatening Olympics Hopes
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+