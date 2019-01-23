News By Reuters

WADA Opts Not to Suspend Russian Anti-Doping Agency Despite Missed Deadline

Mikhail Dzhaparidze / TASS

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday it had decided not to re-impose a suspension on Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA despite Moscow missing a deadline to hand over laboratory data. RUSADA had asked WADA last week not to suspend it after missing the Dec. 31 deadline, which was a condition for the agency to hold on to its accreditation. While under intense pressure from athletes and anti-doping associations to take a hard line on Russia for dragging its feet, WADA's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) decided RUSADA would not be treated any differently than other members and ruled against sanctions. "In the usual case the signatory would be given three months to correct," said Jonathan Taylor, chair of the CRC during a conference call. "The CRC considered whether it should recommend any sanction for the late compliance but in light of the international standards that says signatories should be given opportunities to comply, including at the last moment before the meeting takes place, it was decided this case should be treated the same as others. "RUSADA should receive the same treatment as other signatories receive, so therefore there is no recommendation for punishment."

RUSADA was suspended in 2015 after a WADA-commissioned report found evidence of state-sponsored doping in Russian athletics. WADA reinstated RUSADA in September last year, angering sports bodies around the globe. The global body said failure to provide access to data from the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory by the end of 2018 would lead to a renewed ban. But WADA on Tuesday said that it would continue to follow a roadmap for RUSADA to keep its accreditation and would not suspend the agency for the missed deadline. WADA said last week it had eventually retrieved the data from the laboratory, more than two weeks after the deadline had passed. 'Immediate sanctions' The data will be examined for any sign of tampering, while Russian authorities must ensure that any re-analysis of samples required by WADA is completed — in an accredited laboratory — by June 30. WADA said that if any tampering in the retrieved data is detected Russia will face immediate sanctions, including a recommendation that its athletes be banned from competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the country be prevented from hosting world championships. "We are not yet at the finishing line and there is still a lot more to do," said WADA president Craig Reedie. "So following today's meeting we will proceed to the second phase of that decision which involves the authenticating of the data which has been retrieved from the Moscow laboratory so that ultimately we can identify athletes that have cheated." "We are not going to be deterred from this mission, we believe that is in the best interest of clean sport and we want to ensure those who cheated are held to account."

