News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 05 2018 - 17:02

Doping Officials Crash Russian Women’s Hockey Team Practice Before Olympics

Yelena Rusko / TASS

International anti-doping officers crashed in on the Russian women’s Olympic hockey team with an unannounced inspection, disrupting their first practice in South Korea four days ahead of the Winter Games.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) officers summoned 16 of the 23-member women’s hockey team players hours before practice, Russia’s Match TV sports broadcaster reported on Monday. Russia’s Olympic team has been reduced by bans over state-run doping claims, though individual Russian athletes have been cleared to participate on a case-by-case basis.

Read More
Read more: Russian Athletes Disappear From Competition After Doping Agency Arrives

"We had to hold downsized practice since doping officers took away half the team," team coach Alexei Chistyakov told Match TV.

The news comes as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) declined to invite 13 Russian athletes and two coaches who were cleared of doping by the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week.

CAS president John Coates promised to publish the sports court’s reasoning behind lifting lifetime Olympic bans from 28 Russian athletes "as soon as possible," after IOC criticism that the court had failed to do so.

Russia’s neutral-flagged women’s hockey team will play its first match against the Canadian team this Sunday.

Russia Prepares Sanctions in Retaliation for Olympics Doping Ban
News
Jan. 15 2018
Russia Prepares Sanctions in Retaliation for Olympics Doping Ban
Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games
News
Jan. 26 2018
Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games
Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower
News
Jan. 30 2018
Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Latest news

Golden Pistol Seized In Anti-Corruption Raid on Dagestani Prime Minister
News
Feb. 05 2018
Golden Pistol Seized In Anti-Corruption Raid on Dagestani Prime Minister
Russians Dive Into Snow in Viral Flashmob
Meanwhile…
Feb. 05 2018
Russians Dive Into Snow in Viral Flashmob
Russian Embassy Thanks Americans for Condolences Over Pilot’s Death
News
Feb. 05 2018
Russian Embassy Thanks Americans for Condolences Over Pilot’s Death

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana

News

Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog

News

How Russia’s First Married Gay Couple Ended Up Fleeing

Meanwhile…

Moscow Buried After Massive Snowfall

Moscow in your inbox