Don’t Call Me Russia’s Paris Hilton, Says Sole Female Presidential Candidate

Ksenia Sobchak seeks to unseat President Vladimir Putin in the March 18 election. She built a reputation as "Russia’s Paris Hilton" for her celebrity lifestyle and a long-running stint as the host of a reality TV show which she quit in 2012.

Russia’s only woman candidate in the presidential elections next month has blown off comparisons to Paris Hilton during a visit to the United States this week.

“I don’t know who invented this about Paris Hilton, but really it has nothing to do with me,” Sobchak told a TMZ reporter on the streets of Washington on Wednesday.

Sobchak, whose candidacy was registered on Thursday, is expected to join scores of Russian delegates attending the National Prayer Breakfast with U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day.

“The press here should be more attentive to what they say,” she stressed, touting her political journalism career spanning more than 10 years.

The presidential candidate said she would not be seeking advice from U.S. President Donald Trump, who shares a reality television background with Sobchak.

“I don’t need the president’s advice, I’ll give my own advice [to] him,” she said before walking off.