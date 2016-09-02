Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
27 minutes ago Donetsk Separatists Open a "Consulate" in the Czech Republic
38 minutes ago Poland's Defense Minister in "no doubt" Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash
43 minutes ago Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Russia
Poland's Defense Minister in "no doubt" Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash
World
A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
Opinion
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
World
WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

Donetsk Separatists Open a "Consulate" in the Czech Republic

Sep. 02 2016 — 19:17
— Update: 19:45

Donetsk Separatists Open a "Consulate" in the Czech Republic

Sep. 02 2016 — 19:17
— Update: 19:45
Source: RFE/RL

The red, black, and blue tricolor of the Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region flutters defiantly in the unlikeliest of places – Ostrava, a city in the Czech Republic's east. The flag marks the location of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic's self-declared European "consulate," RFE/RL reports.

The Czech Foreign Ministry swore to close the center on September 1. In addition, Jaromir Stetina, a member of the European Parliament, said that the center makes a mockery of Czech diplomacy.

The center's far-right organizer claims that the purpose of the consulate is to build ties between Ostrava and Donetsk, former sister cities with an industrial heritage.

“We want to aid and coordinate communication between the citizens of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Czech Republic,” said Nela Liskoya, a prominent figure in the xenophobic National Militia group.

Liskoya said that she is repulsed by the Czech Republic's support for the “junta” in Kiev, echoing pro-Kremlin propagandists who claim that the Ukranian government is illegitimate.

Natalya Nikonorova, “foreign minister” of the Donetsk People's Republic, said that the center marks a “historical moment” for the would-be state. However, EU recognition is extremely unlikely. Brussels continues to sanction key separatist figures, including Aleksandr Zakharchenko, the self-proclaimed leader of the DPR.

The separatists have fought Kiev's armed forces in a brutal war that has killed more than 9,500 people since april 2014.


Related
Russia
'Assassination Attempt' on Separatist Leader in Ukraine's Donetsk – Reports
Russia
Donetsk Leader Says Election Primaries Scheduled for Autumn
Russia
Donetsk Schoolchildren Ask Duma Deputies to Recognize Region as Part of Russia
Russia
Ukraine Claims Russian Major Detained Near War-Torn Donetsk
Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

2 hours ago

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

38 minutes ago

Poland's Defense Minister in "no doubt" Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

43 minutes ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

43 minutes ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

2 hours ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

3 hours ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe

6 hours ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

38 minutes ago

Poland's Defense Minister in "no doubt" Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

43 minutes ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

43 minutes ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

38 minutes ago

Poland's Defense Minister in "no doubt" Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

43 minutes ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

43 minutes ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
1 hour ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
1 hour ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure of a long-standing leader can result in regime consolidation, but a struggle for power can also lead to a period of glasnost and ...

Print edition — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

8 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

8 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

8 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

8 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

8 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

8 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

8 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and Internet communications that was authored by State Duma Deputy Irina Yarovaya and Senator Viktor ...

see more

8 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...

8 hours ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m ...

8 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and ...

New issue — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
48 minutes ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

2 hours ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

3 hours ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe

6 hours ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, ...

22 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

22 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

8 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suffered “daily” cyber attacks and harassment from Russia, WADA Director General Olivier ...

9 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
While the Uzbek government said Friday that President Islam Karimov is in a “critical” condition, the Reuters news ...

8 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suffered “daily” cyber attacks and harassment from Russia, WADA Director General Olivier ...

9 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
While the Uzbek government said Friday that President Islam Karimov is in a “critical” condition, the Reuters news ...

2 hours ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary
Vladimir Kara-Murza, deputy leader of the PARNAS opposition party, says he was attacked earlier today in the city ...

3 hours ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
Russia's energy giant Gazprom has announced plans to expand its profile in Asia. This strategy comes at a ...
5 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
5 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in ...

1 day ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

1 day ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

1 day ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

1 day ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China

1 day ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

2 days ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court
Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City
1 day ago
This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering ...
Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City
1 day ago
This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to ...
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
8 hours ago
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his ...

Most Read

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+