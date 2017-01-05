Russia
Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year
Rosneft Privatization Deal Closed As Italian Financing Comes Through
Russian Banking System Safe From Cyber-Threats -- Central Bank Head
Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why
Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

Jan 5, 2017 — 15:52
— Update: 17:14

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

Jan 5, 2017 — 15:52
— Update: 17:14
Pixabay

As most Russians enjoy a week-long holiday vacation, the country's ailing currency is also having a happy new year.

Today, during trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange, the U.S. Dollar's value fell to less than 60 rubles for the first time since 2015, the RBC newspaper reported.

At 2:19 p.m. Moscow time, the exchange rate clocked in at 59.74 rubles per dollar. Shortly thereafter, it stabilized at 59.81 rubles. 

The last time the dollar fell below 60 rubles was on July 31, 2015, when the exchange rate dropped to 59.88 rubles. 

The euro also depreciated relative to the ruble today, hitting a rate of 62.67 rubles per euro. The day's maximum rate was 63.76 rubles at 10:15 a.m. Moscow time.

The falling exchange rates were accompanied by rising Brent crude oil prices on the ICE Exchange. At 2:20 p.m. Moscow time, March oil futures traded at $56.74 a barrel. During the day, oil prices increased by more than 0.5 percent. 

The ruble also appreciated during the first trading of 2017 on the Moscow Stock Exchange. On Jan. 3, the dollar exchange rate fell below 61 rubles to a level of 60.8 rubles, while the euro fell to 63.64 rubles. 

Like today, the ruble strengthened due to rising oil prices, which reached more than $57 per barrel. 

The ruble has been struggling ever since it tumbled on Dec. 16 2014. That day, the ruble lost nearly 20 percent of its value within 24 hours. Bloomberg called it the worst single-day drop for the ruble in 16 years. 

Print edition — 14 days ago

December 22

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

2 days ago
In 1960, the Soviet movie studio "Diafilm" released a filmstrip titled "In the Year 2017," by V. Strukova and V. Shevchenko, depicting a vision of ...

