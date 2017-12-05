News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
55 minutes ago Russia Banned From Winter Olympics — The Reactions
6 hours ago Kremlin Won't Respond to Saakashvili Accusations After Arrest — Spokesman
7 hours ago Russian Media Outlet Links Treason Case Against Top Cyber-Crime Fighters to American Election Hacking
News
Russia Banned From Winter Olympics — The Reactions
News
Russia’s Olympians Brace for the Worst as IOC Decision Looms
News
Kremlin Won't Respond to Saakashvili Accusations After Arrest — Spokesman
News
Russian Media Outlet Links Treason Case Against Top Cyber-Crime Fighters to American Election Hacking
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Documents Reveal Thousands of Russians Have Died in the Military

Dec 5, 2017 — 14:41
— Update: 15:09

Documents Reveal Thousands of Russians Have Died in the Military

Dec 5, 2017 — 14:41
— Update: 15:09
Roman Demyanenko / TASS

An insurance procurement order for Russia’s Defense Ministry has shed light on the number of Russian servicemen that have died between 2012 and 2016.

The Defense Ministry stopped reporting Russian military fatalities in 2010, but figures have occasionally leaked to the public.

Read more: Russian Death Certificate Reveals Real Syrian Casualty Count

According to the procurement order, 2,642 Russian servicemen died in the time period — 626 in 2015, 790 in 2014, 596 in 2013 and 630 in 2012 — the Vedomosti business daily reported on Monday. 

The procurement order that revealed the figures was won by the SOGAZ insurance company. Supplementary documentation to the order listed the number of “insurance incidents” — deaths of Russian servicemen — in previous years.

Related
News
Turkey Might not Buy Russian S-400 Missle System After All, Says Retired General
News
Russia’s New Governors Duck Under Tanks to Prove Their Mettle
News
Two Russian Soldiers Dead After Explosion During Military Drill
News
Russian State TV Also Ran Video Game 'Evidence' of U.S Aiding Middle East Militants
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+