Documents Reveal Thousands of Russians Have Died in the Military

An insurance procurement order for Russia’s Defense Ministry has shed light on the number of Russian servicemen that have died between 2012 and 2016.
The Defense Ministry stopped reporting Russian military fatalities in 2010, but figures have occasionally leaked to the public.
According to the procurement order, 2,642 Russian servicemen died in the time period — 626 in 2015, 790 in 2014, 596 in 2013 and 630 in 2012 — the Vedomosti business daily reported on Monday.
The procurement order that revealed the figures was won by the SOGAZ insurance company. Supplementary documentation to the order listed the number of “insurance incidents” — deaths of Russian servicemen — in previous years.