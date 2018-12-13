Doctors Replace Adhesive Tape For Bandages at Russian Hospital, Sparking Probe
Anton Kardashov / Moskva News Agency
Authorities in Russia’s Far East have launched an investigation into a hospital in which doctors reportedly used adhesive tape on a patient to compensate for a lack of bandages.
Critics have argued that Russian state hospitals are systematically underfunded. Last year, a man in the western Russian city of Smolensk fell into a coma after he collapsed in a hospital corridor after being left unattended by medical staff.
On Thursday, the Govorit Moskva radio station cited the daughter of a 63-year-old patient as saying that doctors had used scotch tape on her mother after an operation in the town of Blagoveshchensk. Doctors reportedly told the daughter that the hospital had run out of bandages.
vladivostok.bezformata.com
Vasily Orlov, the governor of the Amur region, told Govorit Moskva that the head of the hospital was fired after the incident.
According to Orlov, there was no shortage of supplies at the hospital and the incident happened as a result of logistical mismanagement.
The regions' authorities announced Thursday that they have launched an investigation over the incident.