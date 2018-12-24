Disgruntled Siberian Cycles in -40 C Against Bus Fare Hikes

A modern-day Robin Hood took to his bicycle in well-below sub-zero Siberian winter to protest recent hikes in bus fares.

Nikita Shostak was spotted cycling in minus 40 degrees Celsius in the western Siberian oil capital of Surgut on Sunday with a sign taped to his back reading “no money left for the bus.”

“I wanted to draw attention to the sharp rise in bus fares,” Shostak told the ura.ru news website. “This is a serious issue for vulnerable groups — pensioners, children, students.”

“I believe they didn’t explain to the people what caused such a sharp — almost double — rise in prices,” he added.