Director of Russia's Anti-Doping Agency Says Chances for Reinstatement Low

Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) director Yuri Ganus is not optimistic about his organization's chances of being reinstated when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) meets this month to discuss its progress, he said on Tuesday.

RUSADA was suspended in 2015 over a WADA report outlining evidence of state-backed, systematic doping in Russian athletics. It has since undertaken broad reforms in a bid to revamp Russia's anti-doping system and restore international trust in the country's sport.

"I don't have any optimism unfortunately," Ganus told a news conference at RUSADA's office in Moscow, referring to the prospects of the agency's reinstatement when WADA's executive committee meets on Sept. 20.

"The outlook is negative," he added.

Nearly three-year into its suspension, RUSADA finds itself at an apparent impasse.

Although RUSADA has made sweeping staffing changes and been incrementally rebuilding trust, the agency has little control over the two outstanding criteria for its reinstatement.

For the agency to regain accreditation, Russian authorities must acknowledge the findings of a WADA-commissioned report that found more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from a state-run scheme to conceal positive tests over a five-year period.