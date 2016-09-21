Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
17 seconds ago Staff at Moscow’s Ukrainian Center Stage Coup Against Kiev-Appointed Director
45 minutes ago Russia's Problem-Prone Aircraft Carrier Heading to Syria
1 hour ago Russian Politician's Daughter Jailed for Killing Two Is Released
Moscow
Moscow Taxi Drivers to Boycott Yandex Taxi
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Kano, La Vtornik and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Moscow
Indian Summer Awaits Moscow
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: Fancy Fish Suppers at Pescatore

Staff at Moscow’s Ukrainian Center Stage Coup Against Kiev-Appointed Director

Sep. 21 2016 — 19:45
— Update: 19:44

Staff at Moscow’s Ukrainian Center Stage Coup Against Kiev-Appointed Director

Sep. 21 2016 — 19:45
— Update: 19:44
uznayvse.ru

A group of people have seized the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Moscow and are refusing to allow its new Kiev-appointed director, Vladimir Ionov, into the building.

The employees of the center, some of whom are Russian citizens, have blocked Ionov's access to the building, saying they do not recognize Kiev's appointees.

Ukraine’s ombudsman in Russia, Vladimir Shreidler, said the employees have changed the locks in the building and appear to have taken control.

“The same person who was shouting that we should not speak Ukrainian in the center and who asked me not to show my Ukrainian documents has locked us out,” said Shreidler.

Shreidler claims Ukrainian culture has little to do with the building anymore, most of which has been rented out to businesses.

“The situation is simple: the directors have been sitting here for 15 years. The building is in central Moscow and the money comes from renting it out. The new director is sent from Kiev and these people do not recognize him. They have physically threatened him. Yesterday, when I met with him, they changed the locks to his office,” Shreidler said.

Ionov says the center operates under Russian law and so he is unable to fire the rebellious employees.

“They have taken them down now, but many of the workers had red flags in their offices and portraits of certain leaders of the Russian Federation. They say those are their ideological beliefs,” said Ionov.

“I am the director of the center, sent by the Ukrainian state, and I cannot go inside the building,” he added.

Putin’s 'Gray Cardinal' Vyacheslav Volodin ‘to Move from Kremlin To Parliament’

1 hour ago

Vyacheslav Volodin, the first deputy chief of President Vladimir Putin’s staff, is to leave for a new role in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, three sources close to the Kremlin have confirmed ...

45 minutes ago

Russia's Problem-Prone Aircraft Carrier Heading to Syria

1 hour ago

Russian Politician's Daughter Jailed for Killing Two Is Released

2 hours ago

'Spiritual Values' More Important than Material Wellbeing, Duma Deputy Claims

3 hours ago

Russia Places S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missiles on Finnish Border

3 hours ago

Russian Hackers Targeted German Politicians – Reports

4 hours ago

Kremlin Considers Real-time Online Surveillance to Replace Mass Data Storage

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Kano, La Vtornik and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The weather is miserable and the promise of an Indian summer remains just that — a promise. The open air venues that we have come ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Kano, La Vtornik and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The weather is miserable and the promise of an Indian summer remains just that — a promise. The open air venues that we have come ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Kano, La Vtornik and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The weather is miserable and the promise of an Indian summer remains just that — a promise. The open air venues that we have come ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

45 minutes ago

Russia's Problem-Prone Aircraft Carrier Heading to Syria

1 hour ago

Russian Politician's Daughter Jailed for Killing Two Is Released

2 hours ago

'Spiritual Values' More Important than Material Wellbeing, Duma Deputy Claims

45 minutes ago

Russia's Problem-Prone Aircraft Carrier Heading to Syria

1 hour ago

Russian Politician's Daughter Jailed for Killing Two Is Released

2 hours ago

'Spiritual Values' More Important than Material Wellbeing, Duma Deputy Claims
2 hours ago
By Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Authoritarianism by Stealth: Russia After Duma Elections
By Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
2 hours ago

The result was the same—yet there is almost no fuss and no prospect of street protests. We could call the outcome of Russia’s parliamentary election last Sunday a continuation of the “Volodin Spring.” The phrase was coined in honor of the Kremlin official who helped ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

23 hours ago

From Interpol to the Duma: Meet Vladislav Reznik, Russia’s Only ‘Independent’ Deputy

23 hours ago

As results trickled in early in the morning of Sep. 19, the appearance of a self-declared “independent” in Russia’s most homogenous parliament ever raised a few eyebrows. But few were aware of the history of the new deputy, a man who once rode high in the hierarchy of the United ...

23 hours ago

From Interpol to the Duma: Meet Vladislav Reznik, Russia’s Only ‘Independent’ Deputy

23 hours ago

As results trickled in early in the morning of Sep. 19, the appearance of a self-declared “independent” in Russia’s most homogenous parliament ever raised a few eyebrows. But few were aware of the history of the new deputy, a man who once rode high in the hierarchy of the United Russia (UR) party and who seven months ago was included ...

23 hours ago

From Interpol to the Duma: Meet Vladislav Reznik, Russia’s Only ‘Independent’ Deputy

23 hours ago

As results trickled in early in the morning of Sep. 19, the appearance of a self-declared “independent” in Russia’s most homogenous parliament ever raised a few eyebrows. But few were aware of the history of the new deputy, a man who once rode high in the hierarchy of the United Russia (UR) party and who seven months ago was included on Interpol arrest lists.
Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
3 days ago
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

3 hours ago

Russia Places S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missiles on Finnish Border

3 hours ago

Russian Hackers Targeted German Politicians – Reports

4 hours ago

Kremlin Considers Real-time Online Surveillance to Replace Mass Data Storage

1 day ago

Will Russia's Opposition Draw the Right Lessons From Electoral Defeat?

The Russian opposition on Monday awoke to an electoral hangover — in some cases quite literally — after suffering a crushing defeat in the polls that has relegated it to the fringes of political life.

see more

1 day ago

Will Russia's Opposition Draw the Right Lessons From Electoral Defeat?

The Russian opposition on Monday awoke to an electoral hangover — in some cases quite literally — after suffering a crushing defeat in the polls that has relegated it to ...

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: Fancy Fish Suppers at Pescatore

Despite Pescatore’s location next to Strelka bar on Bolotny Island — Moscow’s hipster heartland — the eatery caters to an entirely different audience. ...

1 day ago

Will Russia's Opposition Draw the Right Lessons From Electoral Defeat?

The Russian opposition on Monday awoke to an electoral hangover — in some cases quite literally — after suffering a crushing defeat in the polls that has relegated it to the fringes of political life.

New issue — 6 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: Fancy Fish Suppers at Pescatore

Despite Pescatore’s location next to Strelka bar on Bolotny Island — Moscow’s hipster heartland — the eatery caters to an entirely different audience. With its ostentatious fish-themed decor, a visit ...

1 day ago

Off-beat Films at Moscow’s Amfest
Films from across the pond arrive in Moscow this week as part of Amfest, a festival of independent American films organized by Cool Connections, with the support of the U.S. Embassy.

1 day ago

Off-beat Films at Moscow’s Amfest
Films from across the pond arrive in Moscow this week as part of Amfest, a festival of independent American films organized by Cool Connections, with the support of the U.S. Embassy.

5 hours ago

Moscow Taxi Drivers to Boycott Yandex Taxi
Moscow taxi drivers are launching a three-day boycott of the Yandex Taxi mobile app in protest over lower ...

6 hours ago

U.S. Blames Russia for Deadly Airstrike on U.N. Aid Convoy
The United States has accused Russia of attacking a U.N. aid convoy in Syria in a fatal air ...

5 hours ago

Moscow Taxi Drivers to Boycott Yandex Taxi
Moscow taxi drivers are launching a three-day boycott of the Yandex Taxi mobile app in protest over lower ...

6 hours ago

U.S. Blames Russia for Deadly Airstrike on U.N. Aid Convoy
The United States has accused Russia of attacking a U.N. aid convoy in Syria in a fatal air ...

3 hours ago

Russia Places S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missiles on Finnish Border
Russia has moved its powerful S-400 anti-aircraft missiles to its border with Finland, amidst growing tensions in the ...

3 hours ago

Russian Hackers Targeted German Politicians – Reports
Representatives from several German political parties have been targeted by hackers allegedly backed by the Russian government, the ...
1 day ago
By Nikolai Petrov
Nikolai Petrov
By Nikolai Petrov
Peering Into the Crystal Ball: Russia After the Elections
By Nikolai Petrov
Nikolai Petrov
By Nikolai Petrov
1 day ago

The election results have significantly changed the political balance not only in the regions, where new, strong, and relatively independent political figures ...

7 hours ago

Most Russians 'Not Concerned' By Moscow's International Isolation, Says Poll

23 hours ago

Lithuanian Military Attaché to Moscow Recalled After Marrying Woman from Crimea

1 day ago

Indian Summer Awaits Moscow

1 day ago

United Russia Politician Re-Elected After Disclosing Rape Conviction

1 day ago

Russia Could Consider Ending Flat Tax Rate, Says Duma Speaker

1 day ago

European Development Bank to Reopen in Russia - Reports
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
2 days ago
Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check out and menus to drool over. Whether you're looking to enjoy fine wine ...
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
2 days ago
Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check ...
Moscow Restaurants: Fancy Fish Suppers at Pescatore
1 day ago
Despite Pescatore’s location next to Strelka bar on Bolotny Island — Moscow’s hipster heartland — the eatery caters ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Off-beat Films at Moscow’s Amfest

Films from across the pond arrive in Moscow this week as part of Amfest, a festival ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you ...

Most Read

Russia Places S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missiles on Finnish Border

Kremlin Considers Real-time Online Surveillance to Replace Mass Data Storage

Most Russians 'Not Concerned' By Moscow's International Isolation, Says Poll

From Interpol to the Duma: Meet Vladislav Reznik, Russia’s Only ‘Independent’ Deputy
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+