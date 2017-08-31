Did Russia's New Ambassador to the U.S. Really Just Quote Lenin on Day 1?

Russia's newly appointed ambassador to the United States arrived to Washington D.C. on Thursday, just in time for the latest episode in the ongoing U.S.-Russian diplomatic spat.

Anatoly Antonov landed in Washington only to face questions on a U.S. Department of State announcement requiring Russia to close its San Francisco consulate and scale back activities in other annexes.

"Now we need to sort this out calmly, very calmly and act in a professional manner,” Antonov was cited as telling journalists by the state-run TASS news agency. "To cite Lenin, we don't need any hysterical outbursts."

