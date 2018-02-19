DiCaprio’s Warning Over Record Low Temperatures in Siberia Unfounded, Locals Say

The coldest town in the northern hemisphere has brushed off concerns expressed by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation over low temperatures, claiming that locals have gotten used to such extreme weather.

Oymyakon in Russia’s northeastern Sakha republic has been nicknamed the “Cold Pole” for being one of the coldest inhabited places on Earth.

“Recently, thermometers broke when temperatures reached near-record in the Siberian village of Oymyakon,” the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation wrote with concern on Instagram over the weekend.