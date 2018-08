Detained Russian Opposition Leader Hospitalized After Hunger Strike

Russia’s leftist opposition leader, Sergei Udaltsov, who was detained last week for organizing protests against government plans to raise the retirement age, has been hospitalized after a week on hunger strike.

Udaltsov announced a hunger strike after being detained for 30 days last Wednesday for leading protests against the retirement age hike. The leader of the Left Front political group previously spent 4.5 years in prison for organizing protests on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in 2012.