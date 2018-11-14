News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Nov. 14 2018 - 16:11

Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports

Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS

A Russian army general charged with fraud has reportedly earned almost $700,000 while in detention from shares that investigators believe were acquired with embezzled money.

Alexander Ogloblin, former department chief at the Armed Forces’ general communications agency, was charged in a half-billion ruble ($7.3 million) embezzlement scheme of state funds earlier this year. Military prosecutors accuse him of receiving kickbacks from a friend’s contracting firm as part of a program to digitize the military’s secure communication system.

Russian Space Contractor Arrested in $5.2M Embezzlement Case

Investigators now believe that Ogloblin had earned 46.5 million rubles ($686,300) through a trustee last year, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

The major general has denied his guilt and asserts his constitutional right against self-incrimination, according to the daily.

Ogloblin reportedly invested 150 million of the illegally earned rubles in 2015-2016 to buy shares in a communication enterprise that supplies some of Russia’s leading energy companies and telecom providers.

The enterprise received military contracts averaging a reported 1 billion rubles per year between 2014 and 2018.

Kommersant reported that a military court seized Ogloblin’s shares and the 46.5 million rubles in dividends last month.

