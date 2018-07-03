Despite Sanctions, Russian Oligarchs Bring in Billions

International sanctions haven’t kept Russia’s oligarchs from bringing in billions of dollars in the first six months of 2018.

The U.S. Treasury Department released a list of 96 Russian oligarchs with a net worth of more than $1 billion in early 2018 that were possible targets for sanctions. In April, the U.S. levied sanctions again seven oligarchs for their alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Despite an unfavorable business climate, 11 of the 24 richest Russians have together expanded their wealth by upwards of $10 billion in the first half of the year, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Another 13 billionaires lost more than $7 billion from Jan. to July 3, 2018.